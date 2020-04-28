KAE circles the block with her silky R&B in the video for ‘Trip’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

You could say KAE’s new video for “Trip” revolves around a single sentiment scribbled on a card: “What’s a catch without a chase?”

When the Boston-based R&B singer plucks a rose and that very note from underneath the windshield wipers of her car in the new vid, she reveals a clue that points to the very core of her silky tune — love’s a mental pursuit, forever flip-flopping with every passing minute.

Following the release of her debut EP in January, KAE has coupled her song “Trip” with a seductive visual number that adds crimson pops of color to her already-inviting track.

“It’s been less than a year since I dropped my first video, and seeing my own growth in my creations come through in my new video ‘Trip,’ directed by cinematographer Kat, I can see I have so much more to do and to give with my art,” KAE tells Vanyaland.

Hop in KAE’s passenger seat below.