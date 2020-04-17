Christopher Cross has ‘temporary paralysis’ after coronavirus diagnosis

Yacht rock pioneer Christopher Cross has shared an update on his battle with coronavirus (COVID-19), revealing that he has experienced “temporary paralysis” as he slowly recovers from the disease.

The Grammy- and Academy Award-winning musician and composer from San Antonio, behind soft rock essentials like “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)”, posted the update to social media on Thursday (April 16). He first revealed that he had contracted coronavirus two weeks ago.

“After being sick for weeks I slowly started to recover; unfortunately as a consequence of COVID-19 other problems were caused,” the 68-year-old Cross writes. “At present I am suffering from intense muscle weakness and a temporary paralysis of my legs — I am unable to walk. However, physicians have assured me that I will recover. I have already begun physical therapy and am optimistic about improving.”

In his illustrious career that spans decades, Cross has sold more than 10 million records, released five Top 10 singles, won five Grammys, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe. He was set to spend 2020 celebrating the 40th anniversary of his debut album.

Read his full statement below.