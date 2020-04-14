This Stream Is Today: Specialist Subject’s Distant Together 5

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

Specialist Subject has been banging out the weekly livestreams for about a month now, its Distant Together series showcasing artists and bands like Jeff Rosenstock, Camp Cope, Mirah, and others. Today (April 14) starting at 2:40 p.m. ET, the English label and record shop rolls out its latest edition via Instagram Stories, dubbed Distant Together 5, and it’s another quality lineup: Boston’s Mint Green, Hovvdy, Mike Caridi (The Glow / LVL UP), Harriet Elder (Dogeyed), and more. “Physical distancing meets live music for a transcontinental punk show,” Special Subject writes. “The gig is in your hands.” Peep the full lineup below.