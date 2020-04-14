fbpx
This Stream Is Today: Specialist Subject’s Distant Together 5

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

Specialist Subject has been banging out the weekly livestreams for about a month now, its Distant Together series showcasing artists and bands like Jeff Rosenstock, Camp Cope, Mirah, and others. Today (April 14) starting at 2:40 p.m. ET, the English label and record shop rolls out its latest edition via Instagram Stories, dubbed Distant Together 5, and it’s another quality lineup: Boston’s Mint Green, Hovvdy, Mike Caridi (The Glow / LVL UP), Harriet Elder (Dogeyed), and more. “Physical distancing meets live music for a transcontinental punk show,” Special Subject writes. “The gig is in your hands.” Peep the full lineup below.

