The Streets and Tame Impala team up on new track about not calling you back

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Tame Impala’s February album The Slow Rush should hold up as one of the finest albums of 2020. But that doesn’t mean Kevin Parker’s psych-pop project is done depositing new music into your playlists. Here’s a new track called “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better,” and it finds Tame Impala riding shotgun with The Streets; the single will be featured on Mike Skinner’s project’s new mixtape, July’s None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive. The quick cut is classic Streets, with Parker adding some ethereal vocal sauce that holds up as 100 percent relatable: “I was gonna call you back / I swear / Just as soon as I felt up to it / It just hasn’t happened yet.” Answer the call below.