Quarantainment: Wallows head out on a ’90s adventure in ‘OK’ video

Not too long ago we hyped Wallows‘ groovy new single “OK”, the alt-pop band’s first new dose of music in 2020 and follow-up to last year’s fantastic Nothing Happens record. This week the dudes are back with a new video for the track, and the Dillon Dowdell-directed clip takes us out on an adventure time escapade colored in ’90s-nostalgia.

It adds a new perspective to the track itself, which Wallows describes as “a song about insecurities in a relationship; having a hard time accepting something that feels ‘too good to be true,’ but overall learning to embrace it and accept the love you’re receiving and focusing on returning it… no matter where we are or how alone and lost we feel right now, we can get up again and try to feel OK. We’re in it together.”

View yesterday’s world through a fish-eye lens below.