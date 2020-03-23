Quarantainment: Wallows help us get up and feel ‘OK’ again

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Last year Wallows teamed up with Clairo to ask if we were all bored yet, a query that now feels very ahead of its time as we remain entrenched in social distancing. Now the Los Angeles alt-pop trio are back with a glossy new track titled “OK”, and its lyrical themes have gained enhanced relevance in this time of self-isolation.

The fresh single is actually about “insecurities in a relationship,” Wallows say, but certain lines in “OK” apply it to what we’re all currently experiencing, alone together.

“Now, given the state of the world and the health crisis we happen to be in at the time of the song’s release, we feel like the main line/hook of the song, “Can we get up and try to feel okay again?”, sort of takes on a new meaning [and] purpose itself for people at this moment in time,” the band states. “The thought that no matter where we are or how alone [or] lost we feel right now, we can get up again and try to feel OK. We’re in it together.”

Listen to it via Spotify or YouTube and begin to feel normal again.