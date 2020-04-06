Quarantainment: Art Thieves punch back ‘On Authority’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

We’ll get this out of the way right at the jump: If you slept on Art Thieves’ 2018 record Russian Rats, well, your life is considerably worse right now, at this very moment. And that’s taking into consideration all the bullshit happening in the world right now. We tried to warn you about it back then, but we’re a website — we can only do so much.

We bring this up because the Massachusetts punk band is back with another banger of a release, and now, not having the time is no excuse. Not only are we all trapped inside, but Art Thieves’ new one, a three track sucker-punch of an EP called On Authority, clocks in at a whopping 152 seconds. That’s shorter than our last cough.

“[On Authority is] a cute little three-song bugger that clocks in at two minutes and 32 seconds,” Art Thieves guitarist/vocalist Andrew Moreyellow tells us. “In that time, it covers imposter syndrome, toxic masculinity, manic episodes, self-loathing, and yes, politics. Maybe people can put it on repeat as they scroll through Twitter or something.”

Fire it up via Spotify or Bandcamp, whichever way you roll, and then play it again. And again. And again. And again. You owe Art Thieves from ’18.