Quarantainment: Austin City Limits opens up video archives

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome



Under normal circumstances, this would be around the time everyone would be returning from Austin, nursing one of those wonderful South-by-Southwest hangovers, made possible by the beautiful union of live music, booze, and BBQ. But tapping into the colorful beauty and vibe of the Texas capital is still possible, thanks to Austin City Limits making their online archives free to view.

The long-running TV music series, according to CBS Austin, wants “the power of music to sustain us during this trying time,” and it will certainly help. Among the archived shows up for free view are performances by Billie Eilish, Angel Olsen, Father John Misty, Maggie Rogers, Arctic Monkeys, H.E.R., Janelle Monae, Run The Jewels, LCD Soundsystem, and plenty of others.

Hit the link below to see Eilish do her thing.

