Dayglow selling merch from cancelled tour to benefit Sweet Relief

In a world without coronavirus, Dayglow would be out on tour right now, playing Warehouse Live tonight in Houston, a week after what would have been a sold-out show at Allston’s Great Scott. Instead, Fort Worth’s Sloan Struble has cancelled all the dates for his guitar-pop project’s 2020 tour, and in turn has put the unsold tour merch to good use.

Dayglow announced this week that it will be selling online all the tour merch already printed, and donating the proceeds to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. That includes items like t-shirts and long-sleeves, sold individually as well as in bundles that also includes stuff like posters and patches.

“I have a ton of left-over merch from the tour I’m supposed to be on that is just sitting in my brother’s room now,” Struble says. “Since I won’t be selling these items at shows anymore, I decided to put them up on the web store to benefit Sweet Relief. They’re awesome and are helping out touring musicians and crew who are in a rough spot currently.”

The Sweet Relief non-profit charity is designed to provide financial assistance to career musicians of all kinds and workers in the music industry who struggle to get by while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems.

Hit up the Dayglow store for full inventory, and check out the project’s new visualizer for “Can I Call You Tonight?” below. It rules.