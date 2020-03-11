This Show Is Tonight: The Murder Capital play ONCE Ballroom

St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday, and yeah, it’s usually a pretty big deal around Boston. But Sunday’s parade in Southie has already been cancelled, and who knows what other apocalyptic havoc this coronavirus will wreak between now and next week. So as we prepare for an extended stretch of social distancing, we’ll get our Irish on tonight (March 11) as one of Dublin’s most lethal new bands plays ONCE Ballroom in Somerville. They’re called The Murder Capital, and their 2019 album When I Have Fears stands firm as one of the more unfuckwithable records reflecting all our societal fears in these unpredictably destructive times. The Dropkick Murphys, they are not.

THE MURDER CAPITAL + RUDE :: Wednesday, March 11 at ONCE Ballroom, 156 Highland Ave. in Somerville, MA :: 7 p.m., all ages, $15 :: ONCE event page and advance tickets