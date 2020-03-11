Rock And Roll Rumble announces its ‘Class of 2020’

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

Rock And Roll Rumble season is officially upon us, as the decades-long Boston rock competition announced it “Class of 2020” competitors this afternoon (March 11).

Bands vying for the Rumble crown this year at Somerville’s ONCE Ballroom include War on Alexandria, The Hats, Donaher, Wire Lines, The Shallows, Graveyard of the Atlantic, Hands 3, Knock Over City, Yoni Gordon & The Goods, Lady Lupine, Mosaic Mirrors, Wax On, Motel Art, Oroboro, Rabbithole, Pregame Rituals, Roll Over White, Hyber, Wargraves, The Endorphins, The Shirts & Shoes, The Only Things, Gray Bouchard & The Dedications, and Wildcat Slim.

The “World Series of Boston Rock” kicks off on April 9 and runs the entire month, with the preliminary round on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night of the first two weeks. It wraps up with the final on May 1, where the next winner will receive the Rumble crown from current champions Set Fire (who double as this year’s special guest).

View all ticket information here, learn about the participating bands via rockandrollrumble.com, and revisit Vanyaland‘s review of the 2019 final here.