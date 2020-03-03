fbpx
Photo Gallery: Silversun Pickups and The New Regime live in Boston

By John Hutchingson
 
 

Editor’s Note: It feels like only yesterday we were wearing younger folx clothes, rocking iPods, and hanging out in strangers’ kitchens listening to Carnavas. Of course, the days of the mid-’00s are lone gone, but Silversun Pickups remain, and last night (March 2) at Boston’s House of Blues, the enduring Los Angeles guitar-rock band returned to town on the strength of last year’s excellent Widow’s Weeds album, the group’s fifth overall. Songs like “It Doesn’t Matter Why” and “Freakazoid” sound lovely alongside the Silversun Pickups classics. Vanyaland’s John Hutchings was on Lansdowne to capture visuals from the show, including a few of opening act The New Regime. Peep his gallery below.

Follow John Hutchings on Instagram @jlh1918.

