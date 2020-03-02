fbpx
In MusicPhoto Gallery

Photo Gallery: Chelsea Cutler, Alexander 23, X Lovers in Boston

By John Hutchingson
 
 

Editor’s Note: In January, Chelsea Cutler showed us How To Be Human. Friday night (February 28) at The House of Blues, she capped off the second of two sold-out shows at the Boston venue with the album title on display in live form. The Connecticut native has been a phenom in alt-pop since emerging via Soundcloud in the mid-’10s, and began racking up millions of Spotify streams with 2017’s “Your Shirt.” Now with her debut album out into the wild, it’s Cutler’s time to break into the mainstream. Vanyaland’s John Hutchings was on Lansdowne on Friday night to photograph Cutler, as well as emerging alt-pop singer Alexander 23 (read our October 29 interview here) and California pop duo X Lovers, and you can scan through his full gallery below.

Prev1 of 30Next
Swipe or use your ← → (arrow) keys

Prev1 of 30Next
Swipe or use your ← → (arrow) keys

Follow John Hutchings on Instagram @jlh1918.

© 2019 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.