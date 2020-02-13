Photo Gallery: EarthGang, Jurdan Bryant, Mick Jenkins, Wynne in Boston

Editor’s Note: An EarthGang show is not just a show, it’s a damn celebration. And that’s what the Atlanta hip-hop duo brought to Boston over the weekend (February 8), throwing down a Saturday night set for the ages at Royale in the Theatre District. EarthGang’s Olu and WowGr8 brought that Southern hospitality and comfort up north, showing off September LP Mirrorland and beats and bars that extended all the way back to Spillage Village. Also on the bill were Jurdan Bryant, Mick Jenkins, and Wynne, and Vanyaland’s Emily Gardner captured all the action; scan through her vibrant gallery below.