Photo Gallery: Snoop Dogg live in Boston

Editor’s Note: Last night wasn’t just another cold-ass mid-January Monday night in Boston. Snoop Dogg was in town. The iconic rapper hit The House of Blues last night (January 20), the latest stop on his I Wanna Thank Me Tour, and as one would expect, it was a white-hot party. The show was very sold out, with a wide range of emotions on the floor — some folks got a bit froggy, while others chilled out to the maximum extent out our new cannabis laws. Word is Snoop showed up a bit late since he was at the Celtics game (hey, LeBron was in town with the Lakers) before throwing down a lively set that spanned decades, and Red Sox legend David Ortiz was seen up in the VIP booths.Vanyaland photographer María Alejandra Mata says the entire night was “overall, really awesome”, and you can scan through her full gallery, including shots of openers Warren G, RJ, and Trae, below.