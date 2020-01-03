Red Red Rockit have plenty of riffs in stock on ‘No Soul To Sell’

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

The Boston music scene’s rock and roll community is starting 2020 off with maximum riffage. It comes courtesy of power trio Red Red Rockit, who turned the volume up on New Year’s Day with a searing new ripper called “No Soul To Sell” that arrives just before the group plays Allston’s O’Brien’s Pub on Saturday (January 4).

“‘No Soul To Sell’ is a track about a desperate wanderer seeking to sell his soul to the devil but alas, the devil isn’t interested,” Red Red Rockit tell Vanyaland. “We worked hard on it, and we are proud of what is probably some of our best sounding material yet!”

This sky-high cruiser of a guitar-rock track follows last year’s “Summer In The City” single, and sets the stage for Red Red Rockit’s forthcoming full-length. “No Soul To Sell” was recorded and mixed by Joe Egan (except for the drums, tracked at Zippah Recording Studios with Brian Charles), and features Sidewalk Driver’s Kate Murdoch on backing vocals.

Crank it up via Bandcamp, and riff it up in Allston this weekend when Red Red Rockit sass up your Saturday with help from Powerslut and blindspot.



<a href="http://redredrockit.bandcamp.com/track/no-soul-to-sell">No Soul To Sell by Red Red Rockit</a>