Snøw deflects deceit with lo-fi clapback track ‘Blaming Me For Us’

Snøw has plenty of things to take credit for, but a gnarly breakup ain’t one of them.

Salem’s lo-fi rapper can proudly say his self-taught production and songwriting skills have scored him millions of streams, yet he’s not about to take the blame for a ruinous relationship, as he explains in his new tune “Blaming Me For Us,” out today (November 5).

“It’s about toxic love,” Snøw notes. “About how the other person always blames you for the issues in the relationship, even when they’re the one doing the most damage. It’s about realizing all this, but for some reason you find yourself still missing the intimacy and the idea of being in love.”

The song spins Snøw’s signature sadboy demeanor into unshaken conviction. ““You used to speak so heavily / ‘Bout people that did what you did to me,” he sings, rightfully deflecting accusations from an unfaithful partner.

The joke’s on his ex: Their two-timing has rocketed Snøw beyond 2.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. That’s one feat for which he’ll gladly take responsibility.

