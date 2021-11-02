Franz Ferdinand bring us back to the indie dance floor with ‘Billy Goodbye’

Time to get back on that indie dance floor — a new jam from Franz Ferdinand has arrived!

This fresh cut is called “Billy Goodbye,” and the Scottish guitar-rock luminaries are letting it lead the way to a greatest hit album due next year. Hits The The Head will feature 20 songs — 18 classic joints with “Billy Goodbye” and another new one titled “Curious” — and drop March 11 on Domino.

“It’s the same as writing a set-list for a festival: You want to play the songs you know people want to hear,” says Alex Kapranos. “The hits. Bring the hits to the head. The heart. The feet. That means obvious singles, but also songs you know have a special meaning for both band and audience like ‘Outsiders’. We also added two new songs, recorded last year: ‘Billy Goodbye’ and ‘Curious’, both co-produced at the last stage with Stuart Price.”

Kapranos adds: “I have friends who believe you’re somehow not a ‘real’ fan if you own a best of rather than a discography. I disagree. I think of my parents’ record collection as a kid. I loved their compilation LPs. I am so grateful that they had Changes or Rolled Gold. Those LPs were my entrance point. My introduction.”

Get re-introduced to the wonders of Franz Ferdinand below — the “Billy Goodbye” video was directed by Diane Martel, Kapranos, and Ben Cole — and feast those lovely eyes on that track list. This band wrote a veritable fuckton of Hits with a capital H, no wonder they’ve sold over 10 million albums, boast 1.2 billion streams, and six million ticket sales around the world.

Do ya wanna? Yeah we still do.

Hits The The Head track listing:

1. ‘Darts Of Pleasure’

2. ‘Take Me Out’

3. ‘The Dark Of The Matinée’

4. ‘Michael’

5. ‘This Fire’

6. ‘Do You Want To’

7. ‘Walk Away’

8. ‘The Fallen’

9. ‘Outsiders’

10. ‘Lucid Dreams’

11. ‘Ulysses’

12. ‘No You Girls’

13. ‘Right Action’

14. ‘Evil Eye’

15. ‘Love Illumination’

16. ‘Stand On The Horizon’

17. ‘Always Ascending’

18. ‘Glimpse Of Love’

19. ‘Curious’

20. ‘Billy Goodbye’

