Comics Come Home announces cancellation of 2021 TD Garden return

With just a little over a month before the big return of Comics Come Home at TD Garden, the annual comedy fundraiser has thrown down the kibosh on its star-studded 26th installment.

With an official announcement posted to the Cam Neely Foundation for Cancer Care’s social media platforms today (October 7), the highly-anticipated return of the nation’s longest-running comedy fundraiser will have to wait another year before it returns to its most recent habitat on Causeway Street.

Citing “challenging circumstances” beyond their control, Denis Leary and co. have decided to forego this year’s festivities, which had touted a power-packed lineup including Jon Stewart, Sam Jay, Roy Wood Jr., Orlando Baxter, Robert Kelly, Carolyn Plummer and more earlier this summer.

While the foundation is offering refunds at the point of purchase for ticket holders, they are also encouraging direct donations as we await next year’s return of the event that has brought in more than $13 million for the foundation over the course of its historic run.

Check out the full announcement below.