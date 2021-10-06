Watch Peter Dinklage’s take on ‘Cyrano’ in this new trailer

We weren’t totally sure if the world needed a brand new take on Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac (which itself was based on a real-life though perhaps not nasally-challenged Frenchman), but, honestly, after watching the first trailer for Cyrano, Joe Wright’s luscious-looking musical take on the classic, we’re pretty hyped up for it. As we’ve outlined in the past, Wright’s an excellent director who has taken some unnecessary pratfalls over the last decade or so (if you don’t believe us, please go home and watch Hanna as soon as you possibly can), and with his visual sensibility being paired with this amazing cast — Peter Dinklage! Haley Bennett! Kelvin Harrison Jr.! — this might have the makings of a classic. Or at least it’ll be able to salvage the so-called “year of the musical” after Dear Evan Hanson obliterated it.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis (though, hey, that Steve Martin version from a bunch of years ago is still out there in the world if you don’t want to read any more than you have to):

“Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her — and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).”

It looks like Cyrano will close out 2021, as it’s currently slated to hit theatres on December 31. It’s a bit funny, given that people will probably be literally putting out the red lights — at least the ones on their Christmas decorations, because we’re certain that those shits don’t come down until February in plenty of places.