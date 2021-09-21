Band in the USA: illuminati hotties take ‘Let Me Do One More’ out for a spin

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

Next Friday should be a damn holiday across the country, as illuminati hotties are set to release new album Let Me Do One More via Sarah Tudzin’s imprint label Snack Shack Tracks in partnership with Los Angeles indie label Hopeless Records.

The official LP drop date is October 1, meaning there are officially 130 days until February 8, when illuminati hotties head out on a co-headlining North American tour with Fenne Lily, with support from Katy Kirby and Pom Pom Squad. That gives us the ability to do two things: 1) memorize the words to all 12 of the album’s tracks, and 2) practice screaming “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” at unsuspecting small children all through winter.

The tour kicks off at Pappy and Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California, before crossing the country and back again to wrap at Mississippi Studios in Portland, Oregon on March 12. Along the way, the run hits New York’s Bowery Ballroom (February 24), The Sinclair in Cambridge (February 25), and Philadelphia’s First Unitarian Church (February 26). Get all the dates after the tweet-jump.

BEYOND THRILLED TO FINALLY ANNOUNCE A BIG BIG TOUR! IH will be coheadlining the following shows w the unparalleled @FenneLily & w support from @KatyKirby_ & @pompomsquad 🔺

YES i’m excited as you are & YES tix are on sale FRIDAY 10am PST 🔺



CAN I GET A “SHRED ON” IN THE CHAT?! pic.twitter.com/NtRyUD4PFi — illuminati hotties (@illuminatihotts) September 21, 2021

illuminati hotties 2022 tour dates – all Dates with Fenne Lily

February 8 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s (IH only)

February 9 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room (IH only)

February 11 – San Francisco – The Chapel*

February 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Highland Park Ebell*

February 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon*

February 14 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole*

February 16 – Austin, TX – Antone’s*

February 17 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips*

February 18 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge*

February 19 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Room at Third Man Records*

February 20 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Purgatory*

February 21 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall*

February 22 – Washington, DC – Black Cat*

February 24 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom*

February 25 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair^

February 26 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church^

February 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit^

February 28 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar^

March 2/22 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern^

March 3/22 – Ferndale, MI – The Loving Touch^

March 4/22 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall^

March 5/22 – Milwaukee, WI -The Back Room at Colectivo^

March 6/22 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry^

March 10/22 – Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore Cabaret^

March 11/22 – Seattle, WA – Neumos^

March 12/22 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios^

*w/ Katy Kirby

^w/ Pom Pom Squad







