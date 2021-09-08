Band in the USA: Letters To Cleo unveil fall tour, homecoming shows

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

Letters to Cleo just wrote home with good news: Their annual homecoming shows are back for 2021 as part of an upcoming mini-tour.

Following a two-year hiatus from the stage, the Boston band will embark on a quick trip across the U.S. this fall, beginning in Anaheim, California on November 11, and wrapping up with two consecutive nights at the Paradise Rock Club on November 19 and 20. Dear Elise will accompany the group for their West Coast gigs, while Tracy Bonham and Charly Bliss will kick off Letters To Cleo’s shows in New York, Hamden, and Boston.

2021 will mark the band’s fourth set of homecoming shows, after the tradition began at the ‘Dise in 2016, when Letters To Cleo released their long-awaited EP Back to Nebraska.

Check out the full list of dates below, and snag some sweet two-day passes for those homecoming shows here.

Letters to Cleo 2021 North American Fall Tour

November 11: The Parish at House of Blues, Anaheim, CA+

November 12: Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA +

November 16: Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY ^

November 17: Space Ballroom, Hamden, CT **

November 19: Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA **

November 20: Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA **



+ w/Dear Elise

** w/ Charly Bliss

^ w/ Tracy Bonham