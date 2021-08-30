LYRAS find ‘Paradise’ through a cosmic brand of neo-soul pop

We here at Vanyaland are used to writing up songs that are inspired by bad breakups, toxic relationships, and soured love affairs. So image the surprise — and relative relief — in discovering “Paradise,” the enchanting new single from British neo-soul/R&B collective LYRAS that’s all about the joys of a blooming relationship. The driving track, released this past Friday (August 27), has a real magnetic draw to it, its five-minute runtime gliding along complex rhythms until it blossoms into kaleidoscopic bliss that leaps from the speakers. Its lounge cool demeanor is offset only by its sonic revelry, and given the subject matter, the emotions all fall into place nicely.

“The story behind the song is that I had met this guy I wanted to get to know better,” says vocalist Ada Francis, “and before we got together some nights, I remember thinking, ‘I’m having a good time, but if he doesn’t turn up I’m going to be disappointed’. And then the excitement of when he did!”

Nope, this is not another bad breakup song. Word is an Alice in Wonderland-inspired animated music video should be surfacing soon, but in the meantime, swandive into “Paradise” and let LYRAS’ cosmic brand of pop consume the soul.