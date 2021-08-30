CLLCTV.US brings The Wave WorldWide to The Paradise

Like Nicki Minaj says in her DJ drop on the remix of BIA’s “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY”, it’s time to “Bring that sh*t back.” We’ll assume she is referring to The Wave, the Boston dance party that comes out of pandemic hibernation with CLLCTV.US’ biggest event yet — The Wave WorldWide, a Sunday (September 5) banger at The Paradise Rock Club.

Expanding on the seven-year-old flagship party at Cambridge’s Middlesex Lounge that secured Boston Magazine’s 2015 Best Dance Party and nominations for a Boston Music Award, CLLCTV.US pulls up to the big room on Commonwealth Avenue to bring together a community And bonus — it’s a long holiday weekend, as Labor Day lets everyone sleep in the next morning.

“After an 18-month hiatus due to COVID, we’re happy to bring back one of Boston’s staple events into a new space with a revitalized energy and focus,” says DJ and co-organizer Malcolm J. Gray. “The Wave WorldWide is the next step in CLLCTV.US’ journey to curate experiences that accurately reflect the culture in the city and beyond!”

On Sunday, Gray will be joined in the ‘Dise booth by DJ Tunez, Full Crate, Baby Indiglo, GOGO., and special guests. To get us properly hyped, Gray and CLLCTV.US have curated a special playlist to preview the weekend, a selective mix featuring some local fire — Van Buren, Durkin, and the aforementioned BIA, who played The Wave’s last anniversary party — and national hotness like Doja Cat, J Balvin, and Kaytranada.

Fire it up well in advance of Sunday, but save some energy for that Wave to come crashing back down on Boston dance floors.