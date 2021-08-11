Band in the USA: Heavy Temple unveil summer 2021 live dates

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

***

Back in June, Heavy Temple dropped one of the most appropriate albums of the summer in Lupi Amoris. And now the Pennsylvania heavy psychedelic doom trio is taking the five-track monolith out on the road for a handful of dates later this month, wrapping things up the first weekend in September at Tennessee’s Muddy Roots Music Festival. Let’s hope it’s the start of more announced dates to come.

“We were fortunate enough to be able to put out an album during a time of much uncertainty, especially regarding live shows, so needless to say we’re excited to get back in the van,” writes Heavy Temple frontwoman High Priestess Nighthawk. “Music, especially for us metal heads, is such a huge part of our lives. The last year and a half has been rough, to say the least, without any shows. We’ve been practicing the songs from Lupi Amoris this whole time, and we’re ready for people to hear them the way we always intended, live and in person, even if we all have to take a few extra precautions to keep ourselves and our fans safe when we get there.”

Scan through all the tour dates below, and fire up Lupi Amoris as you take it out across our increasingly dystopian society. It’s quite the personal companion.

Heavy Temple 2021 U.S. Live Dates

August 26: Pittsburgh, PA (US) Preserving Underground

August 27: Detroit, MI (US) Sanctuary

August 28: Columbus, OH (US) Ace of Cups

August 29: Harrisonburg, VA (US) The Golden Pony

August 30: Columbia, SC (US) Art Bar

August 31: Atlanta, GA (US) Boggs & Social

September 1: Chattanooga, TN (US) JJ’s Bohemia

September 3 to 5 Cookeville, TN (US) Muddy Roots Music Festival

***