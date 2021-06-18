Out & About: Records n’ Residencies at Bow Market

Editor’s Note: As venues slowly begin to reopen — and new performance spaces pop up over the summer — our new series Out & About highlights the free live music events and showcases that listeners can enjoy in safe, outdoor environments.

On top of being a dining and shopping hotspot, mark down Bow Market as a mini music venue, too.

The Union Square marketplace has quickly become an ideal locale for small-scale outdoor performances, as artists and fans ease back into attending in-person events. Bow has hosted free live music seven nights a week since late May, treating visitors to socially-distanced tunes from a small stage that’s tucked into the corner of the dining courtyard.

The series combines monthly residencies — featuring Prateek, Tim Hall, and Amber Ais in June — with one-off sets and special events, such as a Juneteenth celebration curated by Brandie Blaze that runs all day tomorrow (June 19). Vinyl Index also hosts a weekly series called Open Late, which invites area DJs to take over the shop’s turntables from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday nights.

Get a peek the rest of the June schedule below.

June Events at Bow Market

June 18: Annie Cheevers

June 19: Juneteenth Celebration (featuring Amanda Shea, Milkshaw Benedict, Prateek, Durane, Stargal Trippy)

June 21: Prateek

June 22: Tim Hall (with Cliff Notez)

June 23: Amber Ais

June 24: Vinyl Index – Open Late DJ series

June 25: Jill McCracken

June 26: Dalia & The Big Violin (afternoon) + Chris Walton (evening)

June 27: Kaiti Jones

June 28: Prateek

June 29: Tim Hall (with Loman)

June 30: Amber Ais

Submit an event for consideration in Out & About by emailing details to editorial@vanyaland.com.