Josh Johnson’s first hour special ‘# (Hashtag)’ set to hit Comedy Central

With a forthcoming 33-track mixtape on the horizon, we’re going to be getting a great dose of Josh Johnson in the month of June — and as fate would have it, we’re about to get even more very soon.

As announced by Comedy Central today (June 3), the stand-up comedian and Daily Show writer will be getting the full-hour treatment in the form of Josh Johnson: # (Hashtag), presented by Trevor Noah. Set to premiere on the iconic comedy network on Friday, June 18 at 11 p.m. EDT/PDT, the special will feature Johnson discussing a myriad of topics like race and relationships in only a way he can, as he ponders how the pandemic affected our interpersonal relationships, what women can expect from their partners, and how his friend’s pet bird may or may not be a racist.

Check out a clip below.