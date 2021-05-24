Superbloom swan dive into our ’90s alt-rock fetish with ‘Pollen’

Before the weekend swallowed us whole, we mentioned how Pronoun’s new guitar-rock jam reminded us of a better time in our lives, not necessarily to a certain band or song but to just a general feeling of warm nostalgia. “Pollen,” the spirited new song from Brooklyn alt-rock quartet Superbloom, is giving us the same kinda sensation, though its Ouija-boarding our vibes directly toward the early-’90s grunge rush. And hey, that’s pretty damn sweet.

Mastered by Will Yip, mixed by Joe Reinhart, and produced by Superbloom, “Pollen” serves as the title track from Superbloom’s forthcoming debut album, out digitally June 1 with vinyl arriving June 14. The LP is billed as a “love-letter to heavy alternative music” and “Pollen,” the single, sure does dot the “i” over its influences. Singer-guitarist Dave Hoon even admitted to Heavy Consequence the track’s working title was first called “Bouncy Pumpkins-y Song,” a nod to its Gish–Siamese Dreams vibe.

“The lyrics are more stream of consciousness than having a concrete meaning or anything,” Hoon adds. “But it’s hovering around the idea of a feeling or memory or an event being stuck in your head — and perhaps altering your state of mind.”

It’s certainly a mood. Swan dive into that guitar tone, and all the other wonderful components at play, below.