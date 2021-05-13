Andrew Della Volpe dishes on his new show at the Bell In Hand

With all “nature is healing” jokes aside, the continuing return of live entertainment (specifically comedy, in this instance) has many excited for new opportunities to bring live entertainment back to the city of Boston. Andrew Della Volpe is no exception to that, and he’s marking the occasion by captaining a new show at America’s oldest working tavern.

With his new live stand-up show, which sets up shop at the Bell In Hand Tavern every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Della Volpe is looking forward to not only offering up a night of good laughs for the good ol’ price of free, but also to able to give comics a chance to get on stage after so much time away, and to continue what he hoped to achieve during his pre-pandemic stint at South Boston’s Capo.

“Coming out of the pandemic, I wanted to have my own night like they had [at Capo], where I could have my own space to host, and I could have friends and comedians I look up to perform, and new comics could come in and have a place to work out material and get better,” Della Volpe tells Vanyaland. “I thought there was no place better to do that than at The Bell In Hand.”

While the ability to put on shows of his own with his friends and fellow comedians like Will Noonan, Dan Boulger and Zach Brazão sure has Della Volpe pumped, he’s just as excited to see the enthusiasm from audiences looking for a fun night out, as table reservations have been selling out, or getting pretty close to it, every week so far.

Like watching batting practice at Fenway, as Della Volpe puts it, the show gives you a chance to check out acts who would otherwise be working clubs and theaters around the area, but instead, you’re able to see them in an up close and intimate setting. With places opening up offers plenty to do during a night out on the town, but Della Volpe is quick to acknowledge that choosing to make your way to the Bell In Hand on a Tuesday night will give you more than just a great night of comedy.

“On comedy night at the Bell In Hand, you don’t even notice the distance until you pull out the tape measure,” says Della Volpe. “It’s just such a great atmosphere.”