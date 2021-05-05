Hard Feelings elevate above the pain on ‘Holding On Too Long’

We’re all about musical power duos. And the latest to capture our hearts, minds, and playlists comes from a new trans-Atlantic collaboration dubbed Hard Feelings. Composed of Amy Douglas and Joe Goddard, Boston audiences will recognize the former from her powerhouse vocal work a few years back in bands like Feints and SPF 5000, while the later has produced a beat across global dance floors through Hot Chip.

Douglas has been crushing it down in her native New York City in recent years, dropping a disco-house shine for DFA Records, Horse Meat Disco, Róisín Murphy and others that eventually caught the attention of Goddard. The British producer reached out via Twitter — “Amy, can we make a thing?” — and Hard Feelings was born.

The first effort from the project, out this week via Domino, is “Holding On Too Long,” a late-night club banger that soundtracks the sunrise and puts some air under the feet. The elevated track is all about the demise of a romantic relationship, and the Katie Paul-directed video stars Douglas taking her journey from the bedroom to the church. Call it an awakening.

“‘Holding On Too Long’ is the common denominator of the entire musical union of Amy and Joe,” Douglas says. ”In this ‘opera of sad bangers’ here is its key aria, its ‘Un Bel Di’ from Madame Butterfly or the ‘Mad Scene’ from Lucia Di Lammermoor, the unforgettable moment of the story wherein our heroine stands up defiantly and has her moment to wail, scream and cry her pain and fury centre stage to the world.”

Hard Feelings? Absolutely. No Hard Feelings? Why, we’d never…