Warpaint return with dark and seductive new track ‘Lilys’

It’s been a surprisingly fruitful year, so far, for new music from Warpaint. The Los Angeles band resurfaced last month with a contribution to tribute comp The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four, and now today (April 30) rekindle our long-standing sonic love affair with a dark and seductive new original track called “Lilys,” which will be featured on HBO’s Made For Love.

“Lilys,” produced by Sam Petts-Davies, follows Warpaint’s 2016 album Heads Up and last year’s single “The Breaks,” which featured on The Turning soundtrack. We’re not sure we were expecting to wake up to an original new Warpaint track this morning, but dear reader we are here for it.

“The HBO show wanted to use it and so that made us finish it faster,” Warpaint singer and guitarist Theresa Wayman tells NME. “And then the label heard it and were like, ‘Actually, we want to put this out not just have it be on the show’. It wasn’t like we started writing our album and were like, ‘OK this song is going to be the one we come out with’, but I’m happy that it’s the one leading the way. The song is asserting itself.”

Reports suggest that the new Warpaint album could arrive next spring, so this might have to hold us over for a while. Should do the trick.