Rogue Island Comedy Festival announces Spring 2021 installment

After announcing that they’d be returning in 2021 with not one, but two separate laugh-packed weekends, Rogue Island Comedy Festival has unveiled their plans for one hell of a springtime kick-off.

As announced late last week, the annual comedy festival will be making its way back to Rhode Island throughout Memorial Day Weekend (May 28 to 30) to bring some much needed laughs to the first half of the year, with shows taking place in front of socially-distanced crowds at both Greenvale Vineyards in Portsmouth and The Reef in Newport.

Kicking off the festival’s newfound double-feature year (the second weekend falls October 8 to 10), the spring installment will feature a slew of national and local comics that have had their fair share of time on platforms like Conan, Comedy Central, HBO, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and more, including Shane Torres, Ian Lara, Raanan Hershberg, Caitlin Peluffo, Ray Harrington, Steven Rogers, Christi Chiello, Jimmy Cash, Izzy Da Rosa, Jonathan Tillson, Katie Arroyo and plenty of additional local and national names.

Tickets are on-sale now, and are only available for purchase online here.