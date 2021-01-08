Oscar DeLaughter faces 2021’s reality on alt-pop bop ‘Just Woke Up’

Dallas native Oscar DeLaughter welcomes us to his new track “Just Woke Up” the same way 2021 has welcomed us to an extended version of last year’s never-ending misery: “Summertime sadness is a real thing,” he offers up in the opening line, before falling deep into a slinky chorus by admitting: “I just woke up, I hate the way it feels.”

Cheers to that. The new alt-pop track from the Los Angeles-based songwriter, singer, and producer is all about our efforts for self-improvement, and how the reality of the times can make that a bit more difficult than it should be. It’s the new reality of 2021, and we’re all out here doing the best we can.

“’Just Woke Up’ is about coming to grips with the reality of certain aspects in life but keeping hope that things will get better,” says DeLaughter. “I feel like things get easier when you’ve accepted what they are… I refer to summer because summer is a time when we plan on doing all the things you’ve wanted to do all year… but unfortunately it doesn’t always work out. This past summer I think everyone had a taste of that more than ever considering the state our world was in.”

But with music that reflects the collective mood, maybe the real message here is that we’re not alone, even as we continue a solitary existence designed by the times. Listen to “Just Woke Up” via Spotify, and keep it locked to Oscar DeLaughter‘s world; it should be an ascent we can all rally around.