‘Warm Up Boston’ heats up efforts to comfort city’s unhoused population

A new compilation of Boston-based music is raising money for the city’s unhoused population.

Warm Up Boston, released this past Saturday (October 17) via Bandcamp, features 33 songs from a range of homegrown bands and artists, including Art Thieves, Black Helicopter, lunglust, Easter Bloodhounds, Lockette (pictured above), Cortez, Banana Phonetic, R.M. Hendrix, and Math the Band.

It was organized and curated by Devin Charrette, with a dedicated goal of raising money to purchase clothing for the city’s homeless just as the winter season comes into view.

“Warm Up Boston is created as a fundraiser to buy unhoused folks of downtown Boston winter hats, gloves, and socks,” Charrette writes on Bandcamp. “I found a place who will sell me these items wholesale as long as I buy 48 sets at a time. We will be handing these items out at the Freedom Fighters Coalition Thanksgiving Feast. If there are additional items left over, I will donate those items to the Dorchester Art Project clothing drive. Any left over funds will be donate to the food portion of the Thanksgiving feast. A HUGE thank you to all the bands that donated a song. This compilation is seriously awesome! Now let’s help our community!”

The comp is available to purchase for a minimum donation of $10. Hit the link below to get it.

<a href="https://warmupboston.bandcamp.com/album/warm-up-boston">Warm Up Boston by Warm Up Boston</a>