Phoenix’s Road Rave billed as ‘first COVID-era festival in North America’

A drive-in rave is coming to the Phoenix area this weekend.

Billed as “the first COVID-era festival in North America,” the inaugural Road Rave goes down this Friday and Saturday (May 29 and 30) at Wild Horse Motorsports Park at the Gila River Indian Community in Chandler, located about 20 miles south of downtown Phoenix. After Saturday night’s edition sold out well in advance, the Friday party was added.

“The Road Rave is a drive-in concert with a social distanced experience in mind,” states the fest’s website. “The ongoing pandemic requires a new way of thinking of live entertainment.”

Road Rave is hosted by Arizona promoters Relentless Beats in collaboration with Las Vegas DJ Carnage and his Los Angeles management company, Rare. Carnage headlines both nights, and Saturday features sets from Hulk Gang (4B and Valentino Khan), SAYMYNAME, PAZ, and Dr Fresch back-to-back with BIJOU.

Each rave runs from 7 to 11 p.m., with a car capacity of 500. There is a minimum of two people per vehicle, and a maximum of eight. No alcohol will be served, but food and drinks will be available online and directly delivered to each vehicle. Attendees are encouraged to cover their faces during the duration of the rave, and social distancing rules will be enforced. There are guidelines on when people may or may not leave their vehicles.

Tickets for the Friday rave range from $75 for a two-person vehicle in the Back Lot to $550 for a five-person vehicle parked in the front row of the Front Lot. The Nicaragua-based ANF COVID-19 Relief Fund will receive a portion of the proceeds.

A similar Road Rave is coming to Orlando, Florida, on June 6.

Check out the trailer below.