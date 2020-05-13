Everything Everything redefine archaic squalor on ‘Arch Enemy’

The sonic pieces to Everything Everything’s new album are falling into place. The Manchester art-rock brigade returned last month with a new track called “In Birdsong,” and have wasted no time with the follow-up, a wonderfully twisted street-spinner titled “Arch Enemy.”

Both tracks will be featured on Everything Everything’s forthcoming August 21 album Re-Animator, their first in three years. And there’s some weighty action at play in this new tune.

“‘Arch Enemy’ sees a modern-day protagonist searching for a meaningful God,” says Everything Everything front-man Jonathan Higgs. “Finding only a congregation of greed, toxicity and waste, in the form of a sentient fatberg in the sewer, he duly prays to it, willing it to purge the decadent world above that has created it. These growing grease mountains are a curious juxtaposition of the modern and the ancient; a brand new example of archaic squalor.”

Shit.