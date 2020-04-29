Record Store Day socially distances into three separate 2020 events

As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to douse our lives with uncertainly, our cultural response to the situation has evolved as well. A few weeks ago Record Store Day postponed its April edition to June 20, and now today it has pushed its festivities back once again, splintering Record Store Day into three separate events with social distancing in mind: August 29, September 26, and October 24.

The trio of Record Store Days are designed with a focus more on getting releases into indie shops over parties, celebrations, and mass gatherings.

“2020 is different,” Record Store Day writes. “So what we’re doing this year is going to be different too. No one knows what kind of party we’ll all be in the mood for, or able to hold safely, at any time this year, in any part of the world. So we’re focusing this year not on the party aspect of Record Store Day, but on getting the great releases on the RSD 2020 List into your local record store, and then into your collection.”

On June 1, Record Store Day will detail which special releases are dropping on which day, billed as RSD Drops.

“The titles on the RSD 2020 Official List, launched on March 5, will be released at participating record stores on one of these three RSD Drops: August 29, September 26, and October 24,” states the Record Store Day homepage. “The new version of The List, with newly assigned RSD Drops dates will launch on June 1 so check back here for a look at when you’ll be able to pick up the titles on your RSD 2020 wishlist at your local record store.”

Stay tuned…