The Libertines launch exclusive video series ‘to entertain household fans’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Did you see the stylish kids in the riot? Of fucking course you didn’t, because you’re stuck at home like the rest of us.

Thankfully, The Libertines are coming to our rescue, on an entertainment level, at least, by taking to the internet to provide “exclusive” videos while we’re all trapped indoors. It’s certainly not akin to shoveling up and setting the night on fire, but it’ll help pass the time.

“We’ve decided to share a series of videos over the coming weeks to entertain household fans — some you may have seen or heard before, plus some exclusives,” the band tweets.

Up first is clip featuring the Legs 11 demo of “7 Deadly Frenchmen,” an instrumental early cut from The Libertines’ Odessa Studio Recordings that would land on the 2001 Legs 11 compilation. The song would later be reworked into “7 Deadly Sins,” which appeared as a Japanese b-side to 2003’s “Don’t Look Back Into the Sun”, and then on the deluxe version of 2015 album Anthems For A Doomed Youth.

Get into it below.

𝚆𝚎'𝚟𝚎 𝚍𝚎𝚌𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚍 𝚝𝚘 𝚜𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚊 𝚜𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚜 𝚘𝚏 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘𝚜 𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚔𝚜 𝚝𝚘 𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚗 𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚜𝚎𝚑𝚘𝚕𝚍 𝚏𝚊𝚗𝚜 – 𝚜𝚘𝚖𝚎 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚖𝚊𝚢 𝚑𝚊𝚟𝚎 𝚜𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝚘𝚛 𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝚋𝚎𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚎, 𝚙𝚕𝚞𝚜 𝚜𝚘𝚖𝚎 𝚎𝚡𝚌𝚕𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚟𝚎𝚜. pic.twitter.com/39QVM9g2wZ — Libertines (@libertines) April 28, 2020

