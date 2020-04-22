A24 to auction off items from ‘Midsommar,’ ‘Uncut Gems’ for charity

Boutique indie production company and distributor A24 has found a solid way to clean out their prop closet while supporting some of the charitable organizations in their home base of New York City, which, as we all know, is one of the major epicenters of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve launched a site called A24 Auctions, which will be auctioning off props from a number of their productions, including Midsommar, Uncut Gems, The Lighthouse, and many other films over the next few weeks. There’s plenty of cool stuff coming up on their auction block soon, and it’s a chance for you to help while also scoring some cool shit.

First up is a collection of items that the distributor has dubbed “The Attic Auction.” In it are props like Stevie’s skateboard from Mid90s, the time capsule and a pair of pool goggles from Eighth Grade, some heirloom rugs from Hereditary, and Zendaya’s hoodie HBO’s Euphoria. All of the proceeds will be going directly to NYC Health + Hospitals, which means your purchase will support frontline health workers during the crisis. Here’s how A24 describes the collection:

“In almost any attic you’ll find the usual mix: boxes full of family heirlooms and middle school craft projects, old clothes and toys, all collecting dust and sentimental value with every passing year. The A24 Attic is no different. These are keepsakes worth holding on to.”

Bidding on this first lot of items will close on May 8 at 3 p.m. ET, so you might want to get those bids in.

Next is the “Midsommar Harga Collectibles,” which features 10 items from the Ari Aster film, including a bear mask, a floral crown, a wooden hammer (which was used to smash heads in the film), and, coolest of all, the flower dress that Florence Pugh wears in the finale. All of the money raised will support the FDNY Foundation, which is the non-profit arm of, you guessed it, the New York City Fire Department. This auction will open on April 27 at noon ET.

Coming after that collection is the one we’ll think most people will really want to drop some cash on, “Gems from Gems.” These are 18 items from the Safdie Brothers’ latest film, including a racecar bed, a blanket from Howard’s office, his wife’s prom dress, a KG jersey, and most importantly, one of the actual goddamn gem-studded Furbys from the movie. You’ll be supporting Queens Community House with your purchase. That lot will come up on May 4 at noon, so scrounge whatever cash you got together. Or maybe place some sort of wacky bet on whatever you can.

Finally (as of right now), the last lost will be the “Let There Be Light” Auction, a lot of four items from Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse. As of right now, there are only two items glimpsed — the mermaid statue that Robert Pattinson cranks it to, and a model of the actual light at the center of the lighthouse. These will benefit the Food Bank for New York City, which is about as noble as a charity organization gets in this horrible, weird time. That’ll come up on May 11 at noon.

We’ve provided links to all of the charitable organizations above if you want to donate anyways. Happy bidding!