Graneros keep their dirty rock and roll clean on new EP ‘Kathy’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

If there’s any silver lining to all the bullshit we’ve been enduring lately, it’s that there are simply no longer any rules when it comes to releasing music. North Shore garage rock band Graneros had been eyeballing today (April 10) as the release date for their new EP Kathy, but decided to drop it a few days early on Bandcamp. Sometimes, you just gotta give the people what they want.

And what we want from Graneros is exactly what we get: Raw, raspy rock and roll with a dyed-in-the-wool perspective that sits just outside city limits, mixing elements of ’80s college rock, traces of Americana and roots rock, and the grit of our long-gone favorites from the ’90s underground. And Kathy serves that up nicely over its four tracks and 10 minutes, continuing a vibe establishing on the band’s excellent prior releases, 2018’s The Bull: ’65 and last year’s Casey The Dog.

Kathy was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Ethan Dussault and Nick Zampiello at New Alliance Audio in Somerville, and should hit other streaming services sometimes later today. In the meantime, let the Bandcamp get you by.