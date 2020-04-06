This Stream Is Today: Charli XCX, James Blake, Christine and the Queens

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

Monday has arrived whether we like it or not, and while pretty much everything remains terrible, the age of the artist livestream is still booming. Today’s slate is so spectacular, and shapes up a pretty solid Monday afternoon (April 6), we’re going to stack the deck and relay word of a trio of Instagram-hosted livestreams headed our way in one tidy-ass post: Charli XCX at 3 p.m. ET; James Blake at 4 p.m. ET; and Christine and the Queens at 5 p.m. ET.

That is a festival-worthy lineup.

Our alt-pop princess Charli kicks it all off with another round of her “self-isolation” stream on Instagram Live, where she’s trying to “provide people with a source of entertainment, inspiration and creativity through shared experience,” with guests last week that included Orville Peck and Christine and the Queens’ a.k.a. Héloïse Letissier. After Blake wraps up his biz, Letissier takes the mic to continue her own series, which has been orbiting a theme of “weird concepts” since launch.

Not a bad Monday afternoon indoors.

