This Stream Is Tonight: Kathy Valentine book discussion with John Doe

One of the highlights of the spring calendar was Kathy Valentine’s All I Ever Wanted: A Rock & Roll Memoir release event at ONCE Ballroom, set for May 28 at the Somerville venue. The night would feature the Go-Go’s bassist talking about her new book — described as “a roller coaster of sex, drugs, and of course, music [and] a story of what it takes to find success and find yourself, even when it all comes crashing down — with a Q&A among Tanya Donelly and music writer Joan Anderman.

We have no idea if that event is still happening or not, but its prospects look grim as the ongoing pandemic continues to keep a grip on our society.

Tonight (April 2), however, we can get a little taste of what the discussion would be like, and get the scoop on the book itself, as Valentine hosts an online conversation at 8 p.m. ET over Zoom with X’s John Doe.

Here’s the word: “If you are using your phone, you will need to download the Zoom app to join. If you’re using your laptop, you don’t have to download the app. You do not have to create a Zoom account to participate. Go to zoom.us to download. The maximum number of attendees will be just under 100, so we apologize if you don’t get in! Mark your calendars and you will receive an email from rocknrollmemoir AT gmail.com approximately 1 hour before the event with the link to join the Zoom event.”

That should fill up pretty fast, so get on it. And let’s hope that ONCE event happens; if not in late May, then sometime down the line. Order Valentine’s book here.