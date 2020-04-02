Quarantainment: Josh Wolf explores the wonderfully weird on Facebook Watch

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Things are absolutely a little weird in the world right now, but for comedy vet Josh Wolf and his new Facebook Watch show, Josh Wolf’s Wonderful World of Weird, he’s driving home the idea that the weirder it is, the better it will be.

With the first episode airing on the social media giant earlier this week, the Amherst native sets off to delve deeper into what (and who) makes the city of Los Angeles such a weird and wonderful place. In the process, he encourages viewers to feed their own curiosity when it comes to trying out new, or “weird” things themselves.

For the duration of its eight-week run, the series will air every Tuesday at 3 p.m. EDT. Check out the show’s trailer below, and click here to check out the first full episode over on Facebook Watch.

Do you like weird shit? My new show “Josh Wolf’s Wonderful World of Weird” premieres today, at 9 AM PST, on FB Watch! Check it out! pic.twitter.com/CmotoZKHfP — Josh Wolf (@joshwolfcomedy) March 31, 2020