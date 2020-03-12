Photo Gallery: The Murder Capital and RUDE live in Somerville

Editor’s Note: The Murder Capital played their first-ever United States show last night (March 11) at ONCE Ballroom in Somerville, and it was quite the experience. “Such a cool show tonight, one of those gigs that just kept building song by song until it finally popped off and then it got nuts,” says Vanyaland photographer John Hutchings, whose gallery is in full view below. The Dublin band are riding high on the 2019 release of When I Have Fears, which stands firm as one of the more unfuckwithable recent albums reflecting all our societal fears in these unpredictably destructive times. Opening the show was Boston’s RUDE, who, according to Hutchings, “were pretty fucking cool too,” and they lead the gallery under these words.