AJ Edwards’ optimism twinkles in his prismatic new track ‘Vibrant’

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

When AJ Edwards needs to dial in some optimism, he doesn’t skimp on the musical magic. The Boston singer and guitarist has shared his quick fix for winter blues this week (February 2) through a poppy, bursting-at-the-seams new tune called “Vibrant.”

In times of the doldrums and dark days of colder temps, Edwards’ new song acts as a prism, reflecting back those radiant rays of color when you need them the most.

“This song is a bit of a hand-warmer that comes from the depths of a New England winter — the only kind I’ve known as a lifelong Massachusetts resident,” Edwards says. “It’s intended to be a bit of an anthem for people with seasonal affective disorder (myself included) when we’re most prone to anxiety and shutting ourselves in, both literally and figuratively. The song pays tribute to that infusion of light and color that we all need to pull us back out, whatever form it may take.”

Warm up to the last bit of winter below.