Photo Gallery: deadmau5 live in Boston [multiple venues]

Editor’s Note: Since the City of Boston is so fond of declaring specialized days to celebrate musicians and artists, we might as well go back and retroactively declare January 18 as deadmau5 Day. The Canadian electronic music producer and musician born Joel Zimmerman first brought his celebrated Cube v3 show to The House of Blues, providing one exhilarating tech-forward audio-visual experience while nestled inside the massive, rotating structure. He then night-capped it over to Big Night Live in North Station for the afterparty, a Cube-less performance, but one that still feasted on all the colorful elements that make a deadmau5 performance such a spectacle. deadmau5 wasn’t the only one pulling double-duty: Felicia Pinckney was at both venues for Vanyaland capturing the display emanating from both stages, and you can scan through her full gallery below; first the House of Blues set, then looks from Big Night Live.