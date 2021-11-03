Alfie Templeman drops some alt-pop déjà vu on the glowing ‘3D Feelings’

The fall concert calendar around Boston is absolutely packed, and one of the brightest highlights is Chloe Moriondo and Alfie Templeman playing an already sold-out Brighton Music Hall in Allston on Thanksgiving Eve, November 24. We’re surprised this teenage alt-pop showcase of future superstars isn’t at The ‘Dise or even HOB, but no matter what stage this tour lands at, Templeman will be bringing some 3D action to entertain the masses.

The English singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer has today (November 3) dropped an effervescent new joint called “3D Feelings,” via Chess Club Records/AWAL, and it’s another white-hot track from the rising performer that tackles themes of self-reflection and emotional attachment.

It was produced with with Will Bloomfield and Vaccines’ frontman Justin Young, the trio’s first collab since last summer’s “Happiness In Liquid Form” single.

“’3D Feelings’ is about being reminded of your past self in different ways,” says Templeman. “Whether it’s objects or people, these are all things we feel a déjà vu experience from. We get reminded of feelings we once felt through them, and those feelings just hit you and can’t be controlled. It can be a comforting experience, or a painful one, but either way it takes you back immediately to that feeling you once felt and that can be so powerful.”

He adds: “The song came together so quickly as a fun jam between Will & I, the opening guitar lick was made up on the spot after we found a really nice chord progression for me to solo over. Justin then inspired me to write some really cool lyrics for this one, they flow so effortlessly and they’re really fun to sing.”

Get into “3D Feelings” below, and scope all those upcoming Templeman live appearances.

Alfie Templeman 2021 Lives Dates:

November 23: Bowery Ballroom, New York* (sold out)

November 24: Brighton Music Hall, Boston* (sold out)

November 26: Velvet Underground, Toronto* (sold out)

November 28: Vera Project, Seattle

November 29: Holocene, Portland

December 1: Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco

December 3: The Roxy Theatre, Los Angeles

December 4: Voodoo Room, San Diego

*supporting Chloe Moriondo

***



