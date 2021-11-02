Missed Opportunities fight emotional inertia with ‘What Keeps You Up’

Missed Opportunities knew they had something frightful on their hands when they reviewed What Keeps You Up. Perhaps that’s why the South Shore emo outfit dropped their new EP last week (October 29) like a punctual precursor to Halloween. Don’t dive into the five new tracks expecting something catered to spooky season, though; What Keeps You Up instead plunges into the emotions that haunt us all year long. The group approaches the inertia of depression and hopelessness with a manic honesty that moves in leaps and bounds, sprinting through a 15 minute confessional that could have easily been a slog. Forget those cries of “Oh Boy, 3AM!” Missed Opportunities saw their chance to get a few things off their chest, and they seized it. Thanks to What Keeps You Up, the band shouldn’t have any more trouble sleeping through the night. Get hip below.