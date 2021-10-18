Creux Lies reflect through the riches of friendship on ‘PS Goodnight’

The sound of Creux Lies is self-billed as “ Californian gazed-out romantic post-punk party-goth,” and we can’t think of anything else we need more in our lives as October begins to wind down and winter starts its annual creep. Adding to the allure of the Sacramento band is the warmth of its new single, “PS Goodnight”, released this past Friday (October 15), as a star-dangling lullaby of autumnal fits and illuminated neo-psych bliss. “PS Goodnight” and its gentle undertow carries us not only through the dark-pop cosmos, but towards Creux Lies’ forthcoming new album, Goodbye Devine, set for release this Friday (October 22) via Freakwave. Pre-order it here.

“The fountain of my friendships of youth flowed over with golden moments of meaning,” says frontman Ean Elliot Clevenger. “From a young age to old, through the joy and tragedy… the entirety of my friendships, both short and long, fed/feed my roots and branches as I became/become. Terribly and inescapably, some of my divinyls left this world too soon.”

“PS Goodnight,” Clevenger continues, is “simply a story of the riches of friendship and the inevitability of mortal poverty.”

He adds: “Technically and sonically, this track was sculpted from the base and beautiful guitar composition from Barry’s (Crider) writing flurry. Like the other tracks of this album created in individual isolation, it landed on a mentally blurry day during the shutdown on the studio speakers of my forest set cottage like a sun laced cloud. The hidden joy beamed through the gray melody. It was easy to let the rain come.”

And as that rain washes away what’s in front of us, it leaves behind memories of what once was, and a compass for what lies ahead. Creux Lies are the light that helps guide the way.