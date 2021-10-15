The Marías give us plenty of reasons to dance on ‘Un Millón’

What’s pretty cool about The Marías is that they’re pretty much everyone’s new favorite band, whether we’ve all realized it by now or not. The Los Angeles indie-pop and psych-soul band, led by María Zardoya, dropped the acclaimed debut album CINEMA in June, and now fresh off appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month, have this week offered up a seductive and sensual video for “ Un Millón.” The visual was directed by Bethany Vargas, and it’s viewable below.

“We want people to feel inspired to create anything, whether it’s music or art or whatever else they’re drawn to,” says María. “Hopefully the songs will help them to break away from real life for a while and create some kind of dream world in their heads — something like the scenes to their own little movie.”

After an appearance at III Points Festival in Miami on October 22, The Marías head out on a North American tour in late January that hits Boston’s Paradise Rock Club on February 19. Get all ticket and venue information here, and fire up “Un Millón” to set fire to your Friday.



